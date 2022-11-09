Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

