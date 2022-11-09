Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $431.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

