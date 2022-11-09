Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,223 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 14.4% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 33.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock worth $971,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

