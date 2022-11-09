Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

