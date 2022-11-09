Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,313 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $244.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.