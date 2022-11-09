Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.0 %

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

