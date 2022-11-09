Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 572,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 455,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

