Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,736 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $682,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

