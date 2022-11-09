Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,456. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

