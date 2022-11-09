MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

