Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,374 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

