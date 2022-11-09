Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Stock Down 0.0 %

Textron Dividend Announcement

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.