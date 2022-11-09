Merit Financial Group LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

