Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $337,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

