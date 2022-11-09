Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $486,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

