Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.81.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

