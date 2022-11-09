Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,759 shares of company stock worth $599,501 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

