Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.