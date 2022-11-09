Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44.

