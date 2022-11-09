Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.41 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00017432 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005513 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001245 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,681,853 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.32312344 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,627,756.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.