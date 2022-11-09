Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $47.39 million and $2.66 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,683,711 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

