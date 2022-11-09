Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,533 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $375,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,313. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

