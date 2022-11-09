Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.85. 10,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.