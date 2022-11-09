Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

