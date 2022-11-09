Metis Global Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.21. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

