Metis Global Partners LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

