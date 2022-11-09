Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,058. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

