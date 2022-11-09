Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $650,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 2,913,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after buying an additional 2,030,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,219,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,932. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

