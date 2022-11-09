Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 107.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 14.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

