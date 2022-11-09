Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,229 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,573. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

