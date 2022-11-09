Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

MetLife stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.