Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 802,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 575,361 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 58,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 150,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,352. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.