Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,291. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

