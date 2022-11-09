MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $105.44 million and $10.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $24.00 or 0.00130484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,392.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00236095 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.41738692 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,899,572.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

