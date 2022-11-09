Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.57.

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,967. Metro has a 52 week low of C$60.59 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$17.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Metro will post 4.1200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

