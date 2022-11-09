Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,143,498.40 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,350.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,229.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

