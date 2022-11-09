MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

MTG stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

