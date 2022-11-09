MinePlex (PLEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.28 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and $5.28 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,016,089 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

