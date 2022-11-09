Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MIR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

