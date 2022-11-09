Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Shares of NYSE MIR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
