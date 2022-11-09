Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49-$4.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MITSY traded up $13.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.35. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

