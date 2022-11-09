Mizuho Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $69.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

