Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 20,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 631,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:MOBQ Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Mobiquity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.