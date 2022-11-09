Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

