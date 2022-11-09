Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 5101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Model N Stock Up 7.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

