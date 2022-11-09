Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

