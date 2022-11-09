Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-$244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 9.1 %

Model N stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

