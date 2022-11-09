Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.0-$58.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.04 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

