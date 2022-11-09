Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.64. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.