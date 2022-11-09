Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.64. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.