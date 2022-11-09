Moelis & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of MC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

