Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Moleculin Biotech worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

